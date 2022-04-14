ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Dorm room catches fire at Russell Sage College

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, April 13, a fire broke out at Russell Sage College’s Troy campus in Kellas Hall. Troy Fire Department responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.

The college is relocating 75 student residents and one staff member to other campus housing facilities on the Troy campus. The Troy Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com .

