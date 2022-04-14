NEWTON WOMAN STILL MISSING

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO