ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IL

NEWTON WOMAN STILL MISSING

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWTON) Despite the recent social media buzz, authorities confirmed yesterday that 38 year old Bethany “Ruby” Bower is still missing....

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 that a missing woman has ben located and found safe in Indianapolis. Police in Terre Haute need your help finding a missing woman. According to Terre Haute Police, 37-year-old Kathleen "Katie" Ricklefs was last heard from around 3:00...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WSMV

Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that recently-discovered skeletal remains belong to a Putnam County man who had been missing since June 2021. According to the PCSO, the remains have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was reported missing...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IL
City
Bethany, IL
Newton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Police
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspected teen steals alcohol from Casey’s Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WFYI

Deadly morning on the streets of Indianapolis

A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy