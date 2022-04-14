ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles City Temporary Library Closure April 22-24

 2 days ago
All library services will be inaccessible while they transition to new catalog operating system

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library will be closed Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 to transition to a new catalog operating system.

During this transition to the new catalog:

• Account passwords will be changed to the last four (4) digits of the patron’s primary telephone number on account. After logging in for the first time, patrons may reset their passwords if they choose.

• Online browsing, accounts, and holds will be unavailable.

• Patrons will still be able to access the library’s digital content from OverDrive, hoopla, and Enki.

The new Black Gold catalog will be available beginning Monday, April 25. For more information, call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

The library is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

The Paso Robles Press

