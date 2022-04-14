ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

PHOTOS: Dallas Mavericks gearing up for NBA Playoffs

By Caleb Wethington
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks posted some practice photos on Twitter Wednesday night as they gear up for their Round 1 matchup with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoffs.

Still, no word on superstar Luka Doncic’s status for Game 1 on Saturday as he suffered a calf injury in the final game of the Mavs’ regular season. Tip-off is set for noon on Saturday at home.

ClutchPoints

Jazz’s Rudy Gobert is the man Luka Doncic, Mavs should fear in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

Whether he wins the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award or not, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is still going to be regarded as a monster on that end of the floor. There is arguably no more impactful player defensively than the Stifle Tower, whose ability to wreak havoc with his defense is a big factor in their upcoming matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
NBA
