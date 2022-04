Mary Ann Scully, former chairwoman and CEO of the recently sold Howard Bank, will become the next dean of Loyola University Maryland’s business school, the university announced. Scully, who earned an MBA in 1979 at what was then called Loyola College, will take the helm of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management on July 1. The Howard Bank founder “has a proven ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO