There is a lot of stress here in the Garden State, but if you live in one of these towns, you don't have to worry, you just have to be happy. Recently, a list of the happiest towns in all of New Jersey was released, and Monmouth County is well represented. We are home to 20% of the happy towns in the Top 10, according to a Zippia report from just over a year ago.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO