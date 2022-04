The Forecast with not one but two Easter Bunnies…..got to love those ears….. The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo:. It turned out to be a decent day…..65-70, bit breezy. Showers have been most numerous to the north-just a slight chance of a shower here tonight. On Saturday, a Cold front drops south with some big changes. This will have a band of rain, and then colder air behind it with temperatures dropping into the 40s. There is even the chance later in the afternoon, the higher spots of the Catskills/Berkshires/Green Mountains with have a mix with wet snow.

