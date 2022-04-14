ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas Taylor Farms salad packaging facility up in flames

By April Hettinger
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple crews have been responding to this fire fifty miles south of San Jose, California.

The Salinas Fire Department says the building, belonging to the Taylor Farms Company, could be lost.

Taylor Farms is a salad production company that has locations based in Salinas and in Yuma.

Officials say no employees were in the building and no firefighters have been hurt.

The fire department says a the blaze began during a welding project.

