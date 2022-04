BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two of Baltimore’s firefighters were injured as they battled separate two-alarm fires on Wednesday, the local firefighters union said. The first fire started in Northwest Baltimore and emitted heavy smoke. Firefighters had to close off part of Reisterstown Road as they battled the blaze. The union said shortly before 5 p.m. firefighters responded to the scene at the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road in the Woodmere neighborhood. They found fire showing from multiple two-story row homes. 🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥5200 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215#Woodmere@CouncilmanYitzy#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from multiple 2 story row homes. A second alarm has been called. Reisterstown...

