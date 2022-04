ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Police are searching for a woman they say peppered sprayed a father taking photos of his children at a mall Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Pentagon City Mall in Arlington, Virginia just before 5 p.m. for a reported assault. They said they soon learned an unknown woman walked up to a security guard and said she believed a man was taking pictures of young children he didn't know.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO