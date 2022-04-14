ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Brian Kelly Defends Leaving Notre Dame Before College Football Playoff Ranking Release

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

Brian Kelly becoming the next head coach of LSU was the most unexpected turn of events in recent college football history. As we all know by now, Kelly suddenly left Notre Dame to sign a contract worth nearly $100 million to replace Ed Orgeron and then fumbled the exit process with the Fighting Irish players. Kelly then showed up to his first Tigers press conference with a newfound Southern twang and went viral for a TikTok with a recruit that ended up signing with Alabama.

It's a wild situation for all sorts of reasons, but the craziest part of all might've been that Kelly left Notre Dame before the final College Football Playoff rankings were announced. The Fighting Irish were on the outside looking in at the time of Kelly's departure but it was before the conference championship games were played, too.

In an alternate timeline where Michigan dropped the Big Ten Championship against Iowa or the committee was simply feeling generous, Notre Dame would've ended up in the CFP... without its head coach. A wild reality that never came to be, but one that was on everybody's mind in the six days between Kelly's departure and the final CFP rankings release.

Sports Illustrated penned a big feature on Kelly's early days at LSU that dropped today, and in it Kelly defended his decision to take off before he knew if Notre Dame's season was over:

“Everybody is like, ‘How can you leave your team?!’ LSU controlled the timeline,” he says. “It wasn’t the Brian Kelly timeline. The Brian Kelly timeline would have been, ‘Hey, can you wait for me? Hold the job open? Because I’d like to hang around Notre Dame until we know what’s going on [with the rankings].’’’

Hey, man. Do what you gotta do. Especially when a new employer is dangling a $95 million bag in front of your face. But it is not exactly a great defense against those who agree with Brady Quinn and think Kelly couldn't resist a big payday. Notre Dame fans are still bitter. Will still be bitter.

That was always going to be the case if Kelly left on his own. Big schools with lengthy histories fancy themselves the decision-makers rather than being subject to the decision-making of others. But Kelly gave the appearance that he didn't care if Notre Dame did manage to make it back to the CFP. And they will never forget that.

Comments / 2

Related
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

Fan Arrested For Punching Police Officer at Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays won their season opener on Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers, 10-8. Meanwhile, up in the stands a woman punched a police officer in the face and got arrested. The incident took place in the 500 level when a man and woman got into a physical altercation with other fans. As the couple was being escorted out the female fan got pushed or bumped from behind by the guy who was with her. The woman then turned around and hit a female officer in the face.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

Brian Kelly Defends Controversial Notre Dame Decision

When Brian Kelly suddenly left the Notre Dame program at the end of the 2021 season, his 11-1 Fighting Irish team still had a fighting chance to make the College Football Playoff. Instead of sticking around to see what the committee decided, he left his players with little notice and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 5 Best Games

The 2022 college football season is still over four months away, but it’s not too early to look ahead at some of the more anticipated matchups. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is a popular predictive rating system that attempts to measure team strength and forecast how teams will fare throughout the course of a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Notre Dame Before#Lsu#Irish#Southern#Tiktok#College Football Playoff#Cfp#Sports Illustrated
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN releases its top 5 CFP predictions for 2022 season

The 2022 college football season doesn’t kick off until August 27, but it’s never too soon to look at possible College Football Playoff matchups. ESPN revealed its top five most likely playoff combinations based off of the recently-updated Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for 2022. ESPN’s FPI rankings are based on projections from 20,0000 simulations of the season using FPI, which measures team strength and is meant to be the best indicator of a team’s performance during a season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Tiger Woods Looked Like Tiger Woods at the Masters

Tiger Woods looked decidedly like Tiger Woods on Thursday, as he strolled 18 holes at Augusta during the opening round of the Masters. I'm not sure what I was expecting from the greatest golfer of all-time, but it certainly wasn't that. Despite a suffering multiple serious leg injuries in a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

John Lynch has prioritized building the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line from the moment he took over as the team’s GM. He isn’t going to be adjusting his strategy anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers are once again building their trenches. On Thursday the NFL franchise signed...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy