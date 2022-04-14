ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco says she will never marry again

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Kaley Cuoco has had two marriages already: to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting.

But it looks like the 36-year-old blonde beauty from The Big Bang Theory will not walk down the aisle again as she told Glamour she is through with matrimony.

'I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,' said the looker who is starring on season two of The Flight Attendant with Sharon Stone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiEd2_0f9Aze3V00
DON'T put a ring on it: Kaley Cuoco has had two marriages already: to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting. But it looks like the 36-year-old blonde beauty from Big Bang Theory will not walk down the aisle again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGnK7_0f9Aze3V00
No means no: She told Glamour she is through with matrimony. 'I will never get married again,' said the looker

'Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,' shared the star who wore a cream colored bra that flashed her underboob with a cream suit for the front of the magazine.

Kaley was wed to tennis player Sweeting from 2013 to 2015. And she was married to equestrian Cook from 2018 until last year.

This comes after Cuoco said she is 'enjoying her friends' and not 'dating anyone' at the moment.

The Young Sheldon actress insisted she's all about her friends and dogs for now.

The California native said: 'I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JW03A_0f9Aze3V00
That is a hard pass: But she is up for love: 'I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBiOb_0f9Aze3V00
The men she married: She was wed to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, pictured left, from 2013 to 2015. And she was married to equestrian Karl Cook, pictured right, from 2018 until last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWGXF_0f9Aze3V00

In fact, the 8 Simple Rules star's Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet has moved into her home and has been looking after her.

Kaley told Extra: '[She] has been living with me. Her husband [Evan Jonigkeit] let her go with me for a few weeks.

'I'm really enjoying my friends right now — [it is a] special time.'

Karl filed for divorce in September. In court documents, the 31-year-old equestrian followed his estranged wife in citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSMx4_0f9Aze3V00
Showing skin: This comes after Cuoco said she is 'enjoying her friends' and not 'dating anyone' at the moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iNfd_0f9Aze3V00
She loves being a fur parent: The actress insisted she's all about her friends and dogs for now. She said: 'I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMO7d_0f9Aze3V00
Pals please: In fact, the 8 Simple Rules star's Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet has moved into her home and has been looking after her. Kaley told Extra: '[She] has been living with me. Her husband [Evan Jonigkeit] let her go with me for a few weeks'

The former couple insisted there was no 'anger or animosity' towards each other when they announced they had split.

Their statement read: 'Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

'We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YR5w5_0f9Aze3V00
Work it girl: She loved great in a black bandeau top and matching skirt next to mirrored boxes, which seemed to be placed in a natural setting for no reason

