Kaley Cuoco says she will never marry again

Kaley Cuoco has had two marriages already: to Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting.

But it looks like the 36-year-old blonde beauty from The Big Bang Theory will not walk down the aisle again as she told Glamour she is through with matrimony.

'I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,' said the looker who is starring on season two of The Flight Attendant with Sharon Stone.

'Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,' shared the star who wore a cream colored bra that flashed her underboob with a cream suit for the front of the magazine.

Kaley was wed to tennis player Sweeting from 2013 to 2015. And she was married to equestrian Cook from 2018 until last year.

This comes after Cuoco said she is 'enjoying her friends' and not 'dating anyone' at the moment.

The Young Sheldon actress insisted she's all about her friends and dogs for now.

The California native said: 'I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.'

In fact, the 8 Simple Rules star's Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet has moved into her home and has been looking after her.

Kaley told Extra: '[She] has been living with me. Her husband [Evan Jonigkeit] let her go with me for a few weeks.

'I'm really enjoying my friends right now — [it is a] special time.'

Karl filed for divorce in September. In court documents, the 31-year-old equestrian followed his estranged wife in citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The former couple insisted there was no 'anger or animosity' towards each other when they announced they had split.

Their statement read: 'Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

'We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.'