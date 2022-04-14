Head Coach Played In The Forgotten Era

Ja’elyne Matthews posted his freshman highlights this week, showing just why he is one of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2025. Matthews was the first freshman in the state to be offered by Rutgers. He was a standout on the offensive line but also put up some impressive performances on the defensive side of the ball for Toms River North. Playing defensive tackle, he finished his freshman season with 45 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and seven quarterback pressures. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Matthews played on both ends of the offensive line but he showed a...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO