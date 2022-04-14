ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookdale, NJ

Head Coach Played In The Forgotten Era

brookdalecc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookdale Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Rich Brunson, was recently featured in a short film entitled, “Rutgers Basketball:The Forgotten Era.”. Brunson talks about his basketball journey and...

www.brookdalecc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja’elyne Matthews, offered by Rutgers football as a freshman, posts his 2021 highlights

Ja’elyne Matthews posted his freshman highlights this week, showing just why he is one of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2025. Matthews was the first freshman in the state to be offered by Rutgers. He was a standout on the offensive line but also put up some impressive performances on the defensive side of the ball for Toms River North. Playing defensive tackle, he finished his freshman season with 45 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and seven quarterback pressures. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Matthews played on both ends of the offensive line but he showed a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers DL suffers injury during spring practice

One of Rutgers top returning defensive linemen sustained an injury during a team practice on Thursday, head coach Greg Schiano confirmed this weekend. Mohamed Toure, a junior lineman, suffered an undisclosed injury on Thursday. Per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com, the extent of the injury is unknown. Schiano said “there’s some differing opinions medically.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

VOTE: South Jersey HS Male Athlete of the 2021-22 Winter Season

During the High School Sports Winter season, we have brought you nominees and you voted for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. Now we want to recognize the best female high school athletes of the 2021-22 Winter Season. The winner of the Female High School Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray and the winner of the High School Male Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Cedar Creek Quarterback J.C. Landicini.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookdale, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Wall defeats Southern - Boys lacrosse recap

Matt Dollive’s hat trick helped Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, hand Southern its first loss of the season 8-1 in Manahawkin. Wall (7-1) jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first quarter before outscoring Southern 5-1 the rest of the way. Wall’s Aiden Kessler also...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic defeats Saddle Brook - Baseball recap

Paramus Catholic defeated Saddle Brook 5-2 behind Anthony Radice as he went 2-3 with one RBI and one run in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (3-4) took a 4-0 lead into the sixth before Saddle Brook (0-5) cut its lead in half with two runs in the top of the inning. However, Paramus Catholic would answer back with one more run.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Bergen Catholic rolls past Fordham Prep - Boys lacrosse recap

Nicholas Muller’s three goals and eight assists fueled Bergen Catholic, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-3 victory over Fordham Prep (NY) in Oradell. Jake Taromina scored four goals and John Mustard had three for Bergen Catholic (2-4), which jumped out to a 12-2 halftime lead. Connor Kelly and Crispin Kaye added two goals apiece and Parker Day made seven saves.
ORADELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Basketball#Rutgers University#Brookdale Head Women#Basketball Coach#The Scarlet Knights
Trentonian

Trenton Softball Hall of Fame to induct Kathy Rizzo

A standout two-sport athlete who received a multitude of all-star honors, Kathy Rizzo will be inducted into the Trenton Softball Hall at its annual banquet next Sunday. Rizzo excelled in both softball and basketball at Bishop Conwell High School (now Conwell-Egan) from 1981 to 1985. In softball she was named...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy