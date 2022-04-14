ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Inmate charged with murder of Polk County woman missing since February

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A man who was already in jail has been charged with the murder of a missing mother who hasn’t been seen since late February.

Monisha Sharae Leath, 32, was last seen on February 24 around 2 p.m. at the Floyd and Polk County lines.

Cedartown police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in looking into her disappearance.

The GBI confirmed on Thursday that they have charged Joseph Leroy Jones, 30, with murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated stalking in connection to Leath’s death.

Jones was taken into custody in Thomson, Georgia on unrelated charges on February 25. He was still in custody in McDuffie County when the GBI charged him with Leath’s murder.

He is currently in custody in DeKalb County.

Leath’s body has not been recovered.

Community Policy