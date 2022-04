It is officially the end of the regular season as everybody prepares for the NBA playoffs getting set to begin on Saturday. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that has a lot of expectations in the postseason thanks to the play of star big man Joel Embiid and the addition of James Harden. Embiid finished up a stellar regular season where he averaged 30.6 points which led the league and he will be in the conversation for MVP and All-NBA First Team.

