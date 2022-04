BOISE, Idaho — Former Timberline standout quarterback Andy Peters announced he's leaving Boise State after two seasons, and entering the transfer portal, on Friday. "I want to start off by saying thank you so much to Boise state and the endless friendships and memories that it has provided me," Peters wrote in a post on Twitter. "I will never forget the relationships that I’ve built here and the knowledge I have gained. With that, I am now officially in the Transfer Portal!"

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO