ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Browns Sign Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced. Dobbs was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017. He spent the 2017 and 2018...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Current and former Browns Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Jakeem Grant among those working out with Colin Kaepernick in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Colin Kaepernick makes it back into the NFL anytime soon, he’ll have some current and former Browns to thank. In his bid to get a team to give him a chance, Kaepernick threw to a bunch of receivers and tight ends Thursday in conjunction with House of Athlete in Weston, Florida that included former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, new Browns receiver Jakeem Grant and veteran tight end David Njoku.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Cleveland, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
WKYC

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL surgery while with the team 'didn't go well'

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story. Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. recently underwent successful ACL surgery after tearing his left ACL for the second time in two years in the 2022 Super Bowl victory as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. However, comments made by NFL Insider Ian Rapaport on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday shed light on a less-than-successful ACL surgery Beckham had while with Cleveland in 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Centre Daily

Lions John Dorsey Present at WR Drake London’s Pro Day

The Detroit Lions could potentially be prepared to select one or two wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft. Detroit's coaching staff has not shied away from expressing their desire to increase competition in the wide receivers room. “We’re going to be searching for a guy that can go in and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/15/22)

It is Friday, April 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from the offseason program beginning on Tuesday, and the 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. Here is the Good Friday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Draft Prospects Visiting. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robby Anderson absolutely does not want Baker Mayfield as quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are expected to be the first team to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft with their No. 6 overall pick, but it's far from a given. Sam Darnold is still under contract for 2022, and then there are a couple of trade options in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport named the Panthers as the most likely landing spot for Mayfield, but it doesn't sound like he would be welcomed by one of his receivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Abg Si Llc
NESN

Robby Anderson Publicly Against Panthers Acquiring Baker Mayfield

Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was not pleased after hearing the rumors regarding Carolina’s interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. A Panther’s fan account posted about a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport, who called Carolina the most likely landing spot for Mayfield. “NOOOO,” Anderson commented,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Seahawks Draft Profile: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

What’s Next For Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting

Cornerback is a very important position for Notre Dame in the 2023 class, so losing corner commit Justyn Rhett yesterday was a blow for the class. Regardless of the reasons for Rhett leaving the class, the reality is Notre Dame is now back to square one in regard to meeting its need at the position in the class.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy