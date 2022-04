The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) hearing into a video appearing to show Sir Mark Todd striking a horse has been adjourned until an as-yet undetermined date. The New Zealander, who is primarily known for his exploits as a dual Olympic champion three-day eventer, was due to answer a charge of engaging in conduct prejudicial to the reputation of the sport after a video emerged on social media of him striking a horse with a branch in August 2020.

