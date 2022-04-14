ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Investigation underway after fire destroys home near Kendall

By asmith
KGMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENDALL, Wash. – A home in the Kendall area was destroyed by fire early Wednesday, April 13th....

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Walton home destroyed by fire

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A lightning strike set a Walton County home ablaze Wednesday morning.   At 4:47 a.m. first responders headed to home on Club House Drive in the Windswept Estates community in Freeport following a 911 call reporting a house fire. “The caller stated they heard ‘an explosion,’ and when they looked outside, […]
FREEPORT, FL
WTNH

Massive fire destroys home in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A massive fire destroyed a home in Portland early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department responded to the scene on Mountain Laurel Way at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported a fully engulfed structure. a second-alarm fire was called and a tanker task force had to request water supply, fire officials […]
PORTLAND, CT
KKTV

Teller County home destroyed in fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway in Teller County after a fire burned through a two-story house Sunday. The Florissant fire captain says parts of the home collapsed in and a nearby RV was heavily damaged. The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Accidents
City
Home, WA
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moe
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
KGMI

Suspect arrested after Birch Bay stabbing incident

BIRCH BAY, Wash. – Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest following a stabbing in Birch Bay. Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that deputies were called after a man broke into the victim’s home on Harborview Road on Tuesday night, April 12th, around 7 p.m.
BIRCH BAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Accident
CBS 46

Police: Man found dead near Atlanta roadway, investigation underway

ATLANTA (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after authorities found a body near an Atlanta roadway Wednesday afternoon. Around 5:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 7th Street and Etheridge Drive in northwest Atlanta after receiving a person injured call. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man dead on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL

Durham home destroyed by fire overnight

Durham, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Durham home on Mangum Street Friday morning. There were roughly 40 firefighters that responded. Around a dozen emergency vehicles could be seen lining the 1200 block of the street. One man who spoke with WRAL said the house was his...
DURHAM, NC
WEAR

Flomaton family homeless after fire destroys home

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A Flomaton family is homeless Wednesday night after a fire broke out destroying their home. Authorities say the fire started at around 3 p.m. on Jordan Road. The fire chief said the fire was out of control. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say fire was...
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
KTSM

1 dead after crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit is looking into the cause of a midnight Sunday wreck that killed one person. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., EPPD officials say a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Diana and US54 in […]
EL PASO, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Officers Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun on Gallery Place

Waldorf, MD- On April 14 at 1:25 a.m., officers were in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf investigating a shooting that occurred earlier in the morning. As they canvassed the area, they encountered two males who were sleeping in their cars in the apartment complex parking lot. One of the males, Richard Banard […] The post Officers Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun on Gallery Place appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy