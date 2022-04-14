Parking fees coming to Fairhaven, increasing in downtown Bellingham

A lifeguard shortage is once again looming as the Twin Cities' summer swimming season approaches. Why it matters: These whistle-equipped water watchers ensure that we all splash and swim safely.At least 35 people drowned last year, down from a 2020 high of 44, per state Department of Natural Resources data as of October of each year.Plus: Vacancies could mean decreased hours and access — or in some cases full closures — for local lakes and pools.State of staffing: YMCA of the North has about 400 spots open across the aquatics program, which covers roughly 20 pools. Lifeguards and swim instructors...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO