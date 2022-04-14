ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Sign Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced. Dobbs was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017. He spent the 2017 and 2018...

www.tri-cityherald.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kyle Hamilton
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Twitter
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

Current and former Browns Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Jakeem Grant among those working out with Colin Kaepernick in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Colin Kaepernick makes it back into the NFL anytime soon, he’ll have some current and former Browns to thank. In his bid to get a team to give him a chance, Kaepernick threw to a bunch of receivers and tight ends Thursday in conjunction with House of Athlete in Weston, Florida that included former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, new Browns receiver Jakeem Grant and veteran tight end David Njoku.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rumors: Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to make a splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors from across social media says the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams prepping for a draft-day move. Now, you take all rumors with a side of caution. This isn't Adam...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Broncos Lineman Has A Promise For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was sacked plenty of times over the course of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The good news for Wilson though is that he should have much better protection now that he’s on the Denver Broncos. Shortly after Wilson was traded to Denver, he went on FaceTime...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH

