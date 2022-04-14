ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Book Discussion to be Held at the Marshalltown Public Library on April 20th

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshalltown Public Library will host two discussions on the book “50 Children: One Ordinary American Couple’s Extraordinary Rescue Mission Into the Heart of Nazi Germany” by Steven Pressman on Wednesday, April 20, at...

