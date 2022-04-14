Robeson County chase ends with deputy shooting into suspect’s car: sheriff’s office

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A police chase that began Wednesday afternoon in Rowland ended with a Robeson County deputy shooting into the suspect’s vehicle in another town, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office became involved in a chase that originated in Pembroke and involved the police department there, officials said.

Deputies attempted to stop a stolen 2020 Hyundai Elantra in the area of Elrod Road and Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland after the driver had evaded Pembroke police, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, before deputies became involved in the pursuit, “the driver operated the stolen vehicle in a careless manner and without regard to others’ safety.” Pembroke police broke off their pursuit when the vehicle got near Union Elementary School.

The driver continued out of the area and while traveling in the area of Elrod Road, the Elantra “traveled into the path of a deputy and nearly caused other drivers to wreck,” the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit paused when the driver ended up stopping at a home on Preston Road in Maxton, officials said. After the driver stopped, deputies got out of their vehicles and attempted to arrest the suspect.

While approaching the vehicle, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Alton J. Hunt, of Red Springs, “put the vehicle in reverse and drove in the direction of an officer,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was at that point that the deputy opened fire and shot into Hunt’s vehicle. The Hyundai slammed into a patrol vehicle and came to a stop, according to authorities. Hunt was then arrested.

Hunt is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, injury to real property, and injury to personal property.

Hunt is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $102,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

