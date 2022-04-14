ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, MATT O'BRIEN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder,...

