How to turn your phone into futuristic digital photo frame with just a few taps

DID you know that you can transform your smartphone into a digital photo frame?

It's a pretty fancy way of using your handset, especially if it wirelessly charges and you have a stand.

How to set it up on Android

You could even turn an old phone into a digital photo frame permanently if you like.

Android is the place to do this one, and here's how.

How to turn your phone into a digital photo frame

There are lots of different Android devices about, so settings and instructions may vary slightly.

On a Google Pixel 6, we started by going to the Settings.

Then find Display, followed by Screen Saver.

Tap Current screen saver - which is probably set to the clock at the moment.

Change it to Photos.

It'll take you back to the previous screen.

Next, tap the cog icon.

Here you'll find a series of preferences, such as whether you want an animated zoom effect.

You can even select which albums you want the feature to use, so you can create a dedicated folder and avoid any embarrassing shots from coming up.

How to turn your iPhone into a digital photo frame

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't have anything like this for iPhone.

That said, there are plenty of apps you could try that claim do it for you - though we haven't tested them ourselves.

For example, there's Digital Photo Frame Slideshows, and there's also LiveFrame.

iPhone users will have to download an app to do it Credit: Getty

