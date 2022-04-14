ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to turn your phone into futuristic digital photo frame with just a few taps

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q7oD_0f9As7xQ00

DID you know that you can transform your smartphone into a digital photo frame?

It's a pretty fancy way of using your handset, especially if it wirelessly charges and you have a stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QmcY_0f9As7xQ00
How to set it up on Android

You could even turn an old phone into a digital photo frame permanently if you like.

Android is the place to do this one, and here's how.

How to turn your phone into a digital photo frame

There are lots of different Android devices about, so settings and instructions may vary slightly.

On a Google Pixel 6, we started by going to the Settings.

Then find Display, followed by Screen Saver.

Tap Current screen saver - which is probably set to the clock at the moment.

Change it to Photos.

It'll take you back to the previous screen.

Next, tap the cog icon.

Here you'll find a series of preferences, such as whether you want an animated zoom effect.

You can even select which albums you want the feature to use, so you can create a dedicated folder and avoid any embarrassing shots from coming up.

How to turn your iPhone into a digital photo frame

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't have anything like this for iPhone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCdAV_0f9As7xQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmtvb_0f9As7xQ00

That said, there are plenty of apps you could try that claim do it for you - though we haven't tested them ourselves.

For example, there's Digital Photo Frame Slideshows, and there's also LiveFrame.

iPhone users will have to download an app to do it Credit: Getty
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to know if hackers are in your phone

The iPhone has a reputation for being secure. Apple has a closed operating system (as opposed to Android’s open-source) and more closely monitors and vets apps in the App Store. And with just one model of phone, the iPhone, Apple can more easily push out updates and put pressure on its users to download them.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Photo Frame#Google Maps#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Settings#Display#Liveframe#Phones Gadgets
CNET

This iOS 15 Trick Can Get You Back Into Your iPhone If You Forgot Your Apple ID Password

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

How to turn your home Wi-Fi password into a QR code for easy sharing

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If your friends come over to your house, you might need to tell them your WiFi password. And if it’s a complex password, you would need to type it in for them.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES
click orlando

🔓Free the phone! How to optimize photo, video and app data storage

Our cellphones have become our all-in-one devices for storing music, emails, pictures and videos. But you don’t want to be out of storage space and miss that all-important memory. Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you free up space so you don’t miss a moment. [TRENDING:...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to control Chromecast volume with your Android phone

With the release of Android 12, Google brought forth one of the largest changes to the mobile OS that we've ever seen. Thanks to the new Material You theming engine, our devices have become more personalized than ever before, without needing to install a third-party launcher. However, the update also "broke" the ability to control Chromecast volume with your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
BBC

E-waste: Royal Mint wants to turn your old phone into gold

Every year we throw away millions of tons of electronic waste – old computers, mobile phones, televisions. All of them have circuit boards in them. Now the Royal Mint has found a way to turn them into gold, which they’re planning to use to make commemorative coins. BBC...
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy