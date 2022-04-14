Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 360.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 359.9 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 360.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 360.2 feet and then begin rising early Thursday morning. It will then rise again to 360.3 feet Thursday evening. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BENTON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO