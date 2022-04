Residents said a rental home in a Studio City neighborhood has become a public safety issue after a shooting occurred outside the residence. It was shortly after what was described as an out-of-control party. Home security footage captured a vehicle moving slowly down the residential street when a gun was fired from the vehicle "The gun was going off right in front of our house, 5 feet from where we sleep, like literally 5 feet from our bed," said Marisol, who was in bed along with her husband, baby and other young daughter. She said the incident was horrible. Other neighbors recall hearing up...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO