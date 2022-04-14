ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He is not allowed’ – John Fury wants David Haye BANNED from commentating on son Tyson’s fight against Dillian Whyte

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
 2 days ago
JOHN FURY has demanded David Haye is BANNED from commentating at his son Tyson's fight against Dillian Whyte.

The Gyspy King defends his WBC heavyweight crown against Whyte on April 23 at Wembley.

John Fury doesn't want 'hater' David Haye to comment on Tyson's fight against Whyte Credit: BT Sport
Fury Snr's remarks come after Haye predicted Whyte will get the best of Fury on April 23 Credit: PA

And Fury Snr doesn't want BT Sport pundit Haye anywhere near the clash because he's a "hater."

John launched a furious tirade towards Haye after the boxing legend predicted that Whyte will get the better of Tyson on the night.

After hearing what Haye had to say, John fumed on talkSPORT: “David Haye is not allowed to comment on that show.

David Haye needs to take a back seat in the stands where nobody can see him.

“I’ve already made it quite clear to Frank Warren – he is not allowed to be commentating on my son’s fight, otherwise there will be a problem.

“That’s black and white, the nation can hear me. He’s a hater, I don’t want him near my family, that’s the bottom line.

“They know me, BT, and I will not be silent if he’s there.”

And John claims he won't have any issue getting Haye ejected from his commentating duties as the retired fighter has never got a fight prediction correct.

He added when asked if it will be a challenge getting Haye removed: "No, it’s not difficult because he’s never got a prediction right.

“He’s the worst pundit in the world and I’ll tell you why – his heart rules his head.

“Because he would have his crown jewels chopped off if Dillian Whyte could beat Tyson Fury.

“And I don’t want people, them negative vibes, around the ring.

“I’m sorry, but that’s the way it is."

John reckons Haye is so envious of Tyson that he would pick Santa Claus to beat the Gypsy King if Father Christmas was his opponent next week.

And Fury Snr believes there are a lot of other commentators out there who aren't biased towards Tyson and who will do a better job than his son's long-time adversary.

John continued: “There’s a lot of good commentators out there, not one-sided, talk the truth, equal, sit on the fence, they watch the boxing and whatever’s happening, they comment the truth.

“Better people than him.

“He would say Santa Claus to beat Tyson Fury next Saturday night.

“He’s a hater, always has been and he’s jealous of Tyson because he’d love to be the man Tyson is and he can’t, and jealousy consumes him.

“It’s been proven and I don’t want him near the show.”

When asked if he was being over the top with his response, John concluded: “No, not in my eyes, no.

“Everybody that Tyson’s fought it’s, ‘Oh, they’re gonna beat Tyson, they’re gonna beat Tyson.’

“How many times can he be wrong?

“It’s a no-flight zone to the Fury job for him, I told Frank last night that’s what I want.”

