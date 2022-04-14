ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox reign in the rain against the Mariners

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr4Va_0f9AnhzU00

CHICAGO – There were a few achievements for the White Sox on Wednesday night, and the first was quite simple: They were even able to play.

Despite a gloomy forecast, the game went off less than an hour late, then a full nine innings against the Mariners were played at Guaranteed Rate Field as rain fell the majority of the contest. A game that looked like a sure rainout for the previous 24 hours went on as planned.

Then came their performance on the field, which had a few reasons to make the team and fans feel good, even if it is only the fifth game of the season.

Facing reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, the White Sox offense unloaded with a trio of homers and double-digit hits in a 6-4 victory that improves them to 4-1 on the season.

That’s the first time they’ve had that record to begin a campaign since their World Series championship season in 2005.

The White Sox got four runs off Ray in the second inning with Eloy Jimenez smashing his first homer of the season, Jake Burger getting his first RBI hit of the season, then Tim Anderson’s two-RBI double building the White Sox lead to 4-1.

Anderson then Luis Robert would strike for back-to-back homers in the seventh to chase Ray from the game after allowing ten hits and six earned runs.

Dallas Keuchel’s first start went five innings and 80 pitchers, with the starter giving up three earned runs but not walking any batters while collecting five strikeouts. It’s a decent start for the veteran pitcher, who struggled mightily in 2021 (5.28 ERA) and was even left off the playoff roster.

The bullpen took care of the rest, throwing three shutout innings until the ninth. Liam Hendriks once again had a bit of an adventure in that final inning as he yielded two hits and a run, but he’d put it together to get his second save of the season.

All in all, not bad for a game that looked destined to be a rainout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
WDEF

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Extreme wind caused major issues in Mariners-White Sox game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners did their best to fight challenging conditions during Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the wind proved to be a big problem for both sides. The Mariners won the game 5-1 as the teams combined for three errors. In the fifth...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Cy Young
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Jake Burger
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The White Sox#American League Cy Young
WGN News

17-year-old dead days after shooting near Chicago State University

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has died several days after being shot while driving near Chicago State University. The shooting happened near the corner of 95th Street and Champlain Avenue, right by the university, before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police said a dark colored vehicle approached the driver’s Honda, the driver was later identified as Asha […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen's Streak Ends in Loss to Mariners

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WNBA players say life in Russia was lucrative but lonely

For the elite athletes in the WNBA, spending the offseason playing in Russia can mean earning more money than they can make back home — sometimes even two or three times as much. But those who have done that also describe the loneliness of being away from family and friends, of struggling with an unfamiliar […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

3-year-old found abandoned after vehicle stolen in South Loop

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen in the South Loop with a 3-year-old inside. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of S. Clinton, when a 26-year-old woman exited her vehicle for a brief moment. According to police, seconds later an unknown offender got into the vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy