White Sox reign in the rain against the Mariners

CHICAGO – There were a few achievements for the White Sox on Wednesday night, and the first was quite simple: They were even able to play.

Despite a gloomy forecast, the game went off less than an hour late, then a full nine innings against the Mariners were played at Guaranteed Rate Field as rain fell the majority of the contest. A game that looked like a sure rainout for the previous 24 hours went on as planned.

Then came their performance on the field, which had a few reasons to make the team and fans feel good, even if it is only the fifth game of the season.

Facing reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, the White Sox offense unloaded with a trio of homers and double-digit hits in a 6-4 victory that improves them to 4-1 on the season.

That’s the first time they’ve had that record to begin a campaign since their World Series championship season in 2005.

The White Sox got four runs off Ray in the second inning with Eloy Jimenez smashing his first homer of the season, Jake Burger getting his first RBI hit of the season, then Tim Anderson’s two-RBI double building the White Sox lead to 4-1.

Anderson then Luis Robert would strike for back-to-back homers in the seventh to chase Ray from the game after allowing ten hits and six earned runs.

Dallas Keuchel’s first start went five innings and 80 pitchers, with the starter giving up three earned runs but not walking any batters while collecting five strikeouts. It’s a decent start for the veteran pitcher, who struggled mightily in 2021 (5.28 ERA) and was even left off the playoff roster.

The bullpen took care of the rest, throwing three shutout innings until the ninth. Liam Hendriks once again had a bit of an adventure in that final inning as he yielded two hits and a run, but he’d put it together to get his second save of the season.

All in all, not bad for a game that looked destined to be a rainout.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.