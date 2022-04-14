ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Sweetin’s Daughter Looks Exactly Like Mom In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You Make Me Proud’

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMk5o_0f9AcKmG00
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In the snaps, Zoie smiled while enjoying her birthday cake surrounded by family. It looked like Zoie, who was donning a cute pink PJ set and bunny ears in the snaps, had outgrown her mom, who had to bend awkwardly to snap a photo with her eldest.

The post also included a heartfelt caption praising her daughter and recapping the day. “Yesterday was my first born baby’s 14th birthday!!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe it. Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can’t tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming. he is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more.”

Jodie went into a little more detail about the day, adding, “She got treats from her fabulous friends at school, the Pre-K class she helps with sang Happy Birthday to her (adorable!), my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo’s favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate! A perfect day!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY73w_0f9AcKmG00
Jodie Sweetin has two daughters: Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Then she struck a reflective tone and talked about parenthood, writing, “They say ‘The days are long, but the years are short’ when you’re raising kids… man, that hit me hard yesterday. It’s almost high school time for her… here’s to new adventures Zo.” Then, it was a message for her daughter which said, I’m ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!”

Jodie shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin. She is also mom to daughter Beatrix, from her relationship with Morty Coyle. Jodie announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski in Jan. 2022.

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

