ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

ECHO Empty Bowls Event to Return April 28

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEWNv_0f9Aa9Dw00

Event sposors are Founding Sponsor, Howard’s Products and Presenting Sponsor, Specialty Construction, Inc.

ATASCADERO — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 28, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. New this year, participants will select their hand-crafted artisan bowl and pick up a meal for four from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the patio of ABC Church. Featuring delectable soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries, the meal is an easy way to provide dinner and support a good cause. Reprising their role are our local celebrities coming to greet and serve attendees. Each meal includes a choice of 15 plus different soups and bread for a family of four and desserts.

Tickets are available for purchase through the ECHO website at echoshelter.org/events-1 for a family meal serving four people with two artist bowls for $75, and an additional bowl is available for $25. Everyone is encouraged to participate in supporting ECHO and its mission of helping those facing homelessness in our community.

The ECHO Empty Bowls team would like to thank their Founding Sponsor — Howard’s Products, and Presenting Sponsor — Specialty Construction, Inc., for their contribution that makes the event possible.

The participating restaurants this year are:

  • Street Side Ale House
  • Odyssey World Café
  • McPhee’s Grill
  • Caliwala
  • Wild Fields
  • Red Scooter Deli
  • Pacific Harvest Catering
  • Renee Family Restaurant
  • Novo
  • Dans Grub Shack
  • Giovanni’s Fish Market
  • Vic’s Cafe
  • Pig Iron
  • Granite Ridge
  • Brian’s Bread
  • Back Porch Bakery

ECHO operates two safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With ECHO Atascadero’s unique residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management, and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provides ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 140 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, please visit our website at echoshelter.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 04/04-04/10/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. April 04, 2022. 10:42— Valerie A...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
KESQ News Channel 3

Covid test sites pop up ahead of Coachella Festival

The Coachella Valley Music Festival is known for hosting top artists of all genres. It’s also known for bringing big crowds along with it. Some festival goers say they’re excited for the event, but will still try to keep their distance. Going to Coachella “Probably distancing for myself personally. I really like going to the The post Covid test sites pop up ahead of Coachella Festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Bakeries#Family Restaurant#Volunteers#Empty Bowls#Charity#Specialty Construction#Atascadero Bible Church#Abc Church#Echo#Echoshelter Org Events 1
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Fire Celebrates Centennial Anniversary

ATASCADERO — This year, Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services is celebrating 100 years of fire service to their community. Atascadero firefighters would like to honor those who came before them, recognize all who are currently serving, and express appreciation for those who will carry on the legacy into the future.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
996
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy