Jefferson City, MO

Senate Committee Votes to Block Voter Approved Medicaid Expansion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City) Some in the Missouri Senate...

Gary Eubanks
23h ago

This should open the eyes of Missouri voters, republicans don’t care about what we approve, they ignore our vote and do whatever they want

Mark Webb
1d ago

Once again the Republicans are showing their willingness to deny the people's vote thus showing their true colors, they want to be a dictatorship.

1 Vet
1d ago

VOTE BLUE! Get out and vote people, the republicans are trying to turn our country into a a dictatorship that they control

