Abilene, TX

Two Abilene teens arrested for multi-day crime spree

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two teens have been arrested in connection to a multiple-day crime spree in Abilene.

Police say Devontay Dee Wayne Don Lamb, 19, and an unnamed 16-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday after police received a tip about a stolen vehicle.

A press release reveals the teens were found inside the vehicle, along with some weapons.

Lamb has been booked into the Taylor County Jail for Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He remains behind bars on bonds totaling $37,500.

The juvenile, who is behind held in the Taylor County Juvenile Justice Center, is facing several charges related to the crime spree as well and more charges could be issued against both suspects as the investigation continues.

No further information has been released.

