Supply chain disruptions will linger after pandemic, White House says

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Inflation may be eating into ordinary paychecks, but corporations and CEOs have been doing just fine, said Allison Morrow at CNN. Corporate leaders have been "quick to blame rising prices" on pandemic-related supply chain issues, or the war in Ukraine, or the federal rescue packages. Meanwhile, "they're making out like bandits." The median compensation for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit a record $14.2 million in 2021, up 11.3 percent from the year before. By comparison, American workers' compensation grew 4 percent last year, which still puts them in the red when adjusted for the 8 percent growth in inflation. Meanwhile, overall corporate profit margins last year went up to 13 percent, said Matthew Boesler in Bloomberg, "a level reached in just one other three-month period during the past 70 years." No wonder Democrats have grown increasingly vocal about "opportunistic price hikes." The robust growth of so many bottom lines "tends to undermine the argument that soaring labor costs are what's driving the current surge in inflation."

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO