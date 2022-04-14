ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain disruptions will linger after pandemic, White House says

Cover picture for the articleWhite House officials say although the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated supply chain issues, it did not create them and they will continue to cause disruptions once the pandemic ends, The New York Times reported April 14. Economists analyzed supply chain disruptions as part of the...

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

If globalization is really over, what happens to supply chains?

Tariffs, COVID, port pileups, the Ever Given, the Russia-Ukraine war, mounting U.S.-China tensions — it seems like threats to world trade are the rule, not the exception. What does this mean to the future of global supply chains?. The positive view: Importers see the risks ahead and will act....
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marketplace.org

There’s more free capacity on trucks. That means supply chains may be loosening.

Recently, it’s been looking like congested supply chains have been easing a bit. There’s a big decline in the number of ships waiting to get into the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and according to freight analysts at Cass Information Systems, freight volumes eased a bit in March, which has freed up capacity for the trucks that haul goods around the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Why healthcare inflation remains steady amid soaring prices elsewhere

Despite the rising prices in everything from groceries to houses, healthcare has not been part of that trend, CNN reported April 12. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5 percent in the 12 months that ended in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Medicare care commodities and services indexes in the CPI rose 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

BA.2 subvariants likely contributing to rising cases in New York, officials say

Two sublineages of the BA.2 omicron subvariant are circulating in New York and are likely factors in the state's rising COVID-19 cases, state health officials said April 13. The subvariants — BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 — are estimated to have a 23 percent to 27 percent growth advantage over BA.2, which was already more transmissible than the original omicron strain. Based on sequencing data, state health officials said they've determined that "these highly contagious new variants are likely contributing to the rising cases."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

The Sharpe Angle: Apollo's head of sustainable investing on financing the energy transition

Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have had a massive impact on global energy supply chains and prices this year, reminding the world how reliant we are on fossil fuels and how far we are from a true shift toward clean energy. That shift will require $131 trillion in energy transition investments by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. To find out how all this capital will be deployed, Leslie Picker sat down with Apollo Global Management's Olivia Wassenaar. Wassenaar helms Apollo's sustainable investing platform and also co-leads natural resources at the firm. Her team has invested $19 billion in the energy transition and decarbonization and has committed $50 billion more over the next five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Economist Robert Reich: Despite growing wages, workers are still "being shafted" by corporate greed

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The early 2020s have brought some disturbing headlines, including 6.1. million deaths worldwide from the COVID-19 pandemic (according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore), Ukraine suffering Europe's worst military crisis since World War 2, and an increasingly radicalized Republican Party that has more in common with Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Russia's Vladimir Putin than it does with traditional Reagan/Goldwater conservatism. But there is some good news as well: unemployment in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), fell to 3.6% in March — which is the lowest U.S. unemployment in more than half a century.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Questions Surround Logistics Infrastructure as Demand Explodes

Click here to read the full article. The integration of technology while working to benefit employees remains at the heart of conversations around fulfillment and delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBed Bath & Beyond Takes $175M Hit on Out of StocksAmazon Adds Fuel, Inflation Surcharge to Fulfillment ServicesSupply Chain Constraints Weigh on Asos in First HalfBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
The Week

Corporations: Crying all the way to the bank?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Inflation may be eating into ordinary paychecks, but corporations and CEOs have been doing just fine, said Allison Morrow at CNN. Corporate leaders have been "quick to blame rising prices" on pandemic-related supply chain issues, or the war in Ukraine, or the federal rescue packages. Meanwhile, "they're making out like bandits." The median compensation for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit a record $14.2 million in 2021, up 11.3 percent from the year before. By comparison, American workers' compensation grew 4 percent last year, which still puts them in the red when adjusted for the 8 percent growth in inflation. Meanwhile, overall corporate profit margins last year went up to 13 percent, said Matthew Boesler in Bloomberg, "a level reached in just one other three-month period during the past 70 years." No wonder Democrats have grown increasingly vocal about "opportunistic price hikes." The robust growth of so many bottom lines "tends to undermine the argument that soaring labor costs are what's driving the current surge in inflation."
BUSINESS

