Anniston, AL

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

 2 days ago

April 13, 2022

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!

Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766. This program is limited to 35 people.April’s Third Thursday does not include plant sales.Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/Straw-Bale-Gardening

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

