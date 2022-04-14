ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FIA hits back at Max Verstappen’s ‘turtle’ safety car criticism

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yoy7_0f9ATM9900

The FIA has responded to Max Verstappen ’s criticism of the Aston Martin safety car at the Australian Grand Prix .

The reigning drivers’ world champion accused the safety car of being too slow in Melbourne.

He said: “Unbelievable. With that car, to drive 140kmh on the back straight where there was not a damaged car anymore, I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly.

“We have to investigate. For sure, the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero. The Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip because our tyres were stone cold.”

Charles Leclerc appeared to suffer some understeer coming out of the final corner before the restart, illustrating Verstappen’s point that they were struggling to get any heat into their tyres due to the safety car’s speed.

But the FIA has insisted that the concern of the safety car is not to maintain the speed of the race.

A statement read: “In light of recent comments regarding the pace of the FIA Formula 1 safety car, the FIA would like to reiterate the primary function of the FIA Formula 1 safety car is, of course, not outright speed but the safety of the drivers, marshals and officials.

“The safety car procedures take into account multiple objectives, depending upon the incident in question, including the requirement to ‘bunch up’ the field, negotiate an incident recovery or debris on track in a safe manner and adjust the pace depending on recovery activities that may be ongoing in a different part of the track.

“The speed of the safety car is therefore generally dictated by Race Control and not limited by the capabilities of the safety cars, which are bespoke high-performance vehicles prepared by two of the world’s top manufacturers, equipped to deal with changeable track conditions at all times and driven by a hugely experienced and capable driver and co-driver.

“The impact of the speed of the safety car on the performance of the cars following is a secondary consideration, as the impact is equal amongst all competitors who, as is always the case, are responsible for driving in a safe manner at all times according to the conditions of their car and the circuit.”

Comments / 2

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season

Lewis Hamilton had a frustrating afternoon in Melbourne as a fourth place finish left him 43 points behind leader and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The seven-time F1 champion swore to rally his Mercedes team to salvage his poorly begun season. “I will be on zoom calls with our bosses and really trying to rally them […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘He won’t win any more’: Sebastian Vettel ‘should retire’, says former F1 team boss

Former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi has urged Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport because he ‘won’t win any more races’.The four-time world champion missed the first two races of the 2022 season after testing positive for coronavirus.He then returned at the Australian Grand Prix but only qualified in 18th place, before then retiring from the race on the Sunday.And Minardi, who was in charge of his self-named team from 1985 until 2006 when it was bought by Red Bull and renamed Toro Rosso, feels Vettel should call it a day.Speaking to Corriere della Sera, he said: “He was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes explain Lewis Hamilton’s radio message as Sebastian Vettel urged to retire

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbourne, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Mercedes have moved to back lewis Hamilton’s claim that his mysterious radio message during the Australian Grand Prix was not directed at his teammate George Russell. Hamilton could be heard telling his team: “You guys put me in a really difficult position,” which was interpreted by many to be because he was stuck behind Russell on track. However, Hamilton claims it was because his engine was overheating and...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Mercedes has explained the "on the limit" Formula 1 cooling challenge it faced in Australia that sparked Lewis Hamilton to claim the team had put him in a "difficult position". After running third in the opening stages of the race at Albert Park on Sunday, Hamilton dropped back to fifth...
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
The Independent

F1: No Mercedes updates to cars to avoid ‘confusing’ ourselves, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the team will not make any updates to their cars ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.The reigning constructors champions have been uncharacteristically lacking pace at the start of the 2022 season.Due to the reliability issues Red Bull have suffered, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have still both managed to secure one podium place each. But Mercedes are yet to seriously compete for a victory this season and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has already built up a 34-point lead in the drivers’ championship.Yet despite Mercedes needing to close the gap in order to start...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton says he'd be 'honoured' to become a Brazilian citizen, with a vote to be held in parliament... as the F1 star jokes 'he's waiting for his passport' after revealing Neymar invites him to the country every year

Lewis Hamilton has stated he would be 'honoured' if he were to become a honorary citizen of Brazil. A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament but has yet to be voted on. The move was proposed by congressman...
SPORTS
The Independent

FIA defends safety car speed after criticism from drivers in Australia

Motorsport’s governing body the FIA has rejected criticism from a number of Formula One drivers over the speed of the Aston Martin safety car.At the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, reigning world champion Max Verstappen described the green car as a “turtle” as several drivers claimed the car is not as fast as the Mercedes used at a number of other races.Verstappen complained it was impossible to get enough heat into the tyres of his Red Bull due to the slow speeds of the safety car, which was seen twice in the race following separate incidents involving Carlos Sainz and...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Car#Vehicles#Fia#The Cars#Australian#Mercedes
Motorious

1991 FW-14 Is An F1 Racing Champion

Many of us enthusiasts grew up watching racing and dreaming of someday participating in the F1 series as a red-blooded open-wheel driver. Racers like Juan Manuel Fangio and Alberto Ascari inspired us all with their dedication to the sport in the 1950s, which is still talked about today. Rather than allowing thoughts of pessimism or negativity to cloud their minds, these legends pushed the odds of what human beings were capable of to come out on top. Nowadays, you might have the same opportunity to own your very own piece of F1 history and pave your way to racing on a track in a track-bred race car. So you should consider this high horsepower stallion for your next dream automobile.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Seidl: McLaren must remain patient despite Australian GP progress

McLaren started the season well off the pace in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with both of its drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo unable to get through to Q3. In Melbourne the team's competitiveness improved as both drivers did qualify in the top 10, and then stayed there all race to score a big haul of points in fifth and sixth, bumping the team up to fourth in the constructors' championship.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

MEDLAND: Three races in, it's already time to reassess Leclerc

After just three races, I’m already having to change my tune with regard to Charles Leclerc. Prior to this season, there had always been that feeling when watching Leclerc that there was a mistake or two lurking around the corner. Usually, it would be one that he would take full responsibility for and perhaps even be too hard on himself over, but small errors seemed to punctuate the excellent performances.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy