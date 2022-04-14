Two Pennsylvania electric utility workers rushed to hospitals after injury
Authorities say two electric utility employees were rushed to hospitals after being injured while working in western Pennsylvania.
Duquesne Light Company said the line workers were doing work on a utility pole in McCandless Township near Pittsburgh when they were injured.
The company didn’t specify the cause of the injury but township officials told WPXI-TV that the two were shocked by a power line.
A neighbor reported seeing a nurse performing CPR and police using a defibrillator.
Duquesne Light said both employees were taken to local hospitals "and we're continuing to monitor their conditions."
