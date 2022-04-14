ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Greene County Hit Hardest During Evening Storms

By dcdc
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The storms that blew through West Alabama on Wednesday evening caused significant damage in Greene County, Alabama. Greene County EMA Director Zac Bolding reports...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Scattered strong storms are moving across the southern half of the state. We will help you stay weather aware tonight with the threat for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, damaging winds and hail. The timeline for the threats is from about 7pm to 1am.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
County
Greene County, AL
City
Eutaw, AL
Greene County, AL
Government
freightwaves.com

Springtime wintry storm hitting Northeast

An early spring storm that dumped more than 12 inches of snow in parts of the Upper Midwest earlier this week began moving into the Northeast Wednesday night. It’s losing steam, but may still impact truckers through Thursday night and into Friday. Mixed precipitation will make roads messy and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Gadsden Times

Search continues for person believed drowned in Coosa River near Memorial Bridge

The search continued Sunday for a person believed drowned in the Coosa River in the area of Memorial Bridge. Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said the department's boat was first in the water after dispatchers received a report at about 5:21 p.m. Saturday about a person in the river. He...
KLTV

WebXtra: Cleanup begins on hardest hit area of Houston County

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Footage from Chopper 7 shows off the tornado damage to portions of Upshur County east of Gilmer in the aftermath of Monday night's severe weather. NWS confirms tornado hit Upshur County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jamey Boyum reports from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Ema
NECN

Scattered Storms This Evening Could Include Small Hail

That was a lovely first half of the day. Temperatures were decent and the clouds broke through for some sunny periods. We now follow some scattered showers south and west that will continue to march into eastern New England this evening. As these showers feed off the daytime heating, our chances for storm development increase. Along the more vigorous storms, we may see the chance for small hail or graupel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Town of Carbon Among Hardest Hit by Eastland Complex Wildfires

Residents in Carbon are figuring out their next steps as flames from the Eastland Complex destroyed many homes and damaged property. The Eastland Complex is composed of four different fires managed under one incident, according to Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of midday Friday, the...
CARBON, TX
KMBC.com

Rain throughout day, chance of storms this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pockets of drizzle or a brief shower are possible this morning, otherwise cloudy and dry. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop between 1 and 8 pm. There is low potential for storms to produce hail, strong winds or a brief tornado. Nevertheless, review your severe weather safety plan and have multiple ways to receive warnings today should they be issued. High 61.
KANSAS CITY, MO
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Motorcyclist Dies in Interstate Wreck in Tuscaloosa Sunday

A Lamar County man died in Tuscaloosa Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20/59, Alabama State Troopers have confirmed. Reginal King, a spokesman for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the victim was Jody B. Jonson, who was from Millport, Alabama. Jonson was reportedly riding his Yamaha XC 125...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Indian Rivers in Tuscaloosa Looks to Hire Dozens During Four-Week Event

Indian Rivers Behavioral Health in Tuscaloosa will kick off a four-week hiring event to fill a large number of open positions at the mental health facility Tuesday. The facility provides psychiatric evaluation, individual and family therapy, rehabilitation services and countless other mental health resources in the Tuscaloosa community. Beginning today,...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Chilly Weekend Mornings: Frost Advisory Issued for Portions of Alabama

This weekend our area will experience a late-season cold snap in the mornings. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Frost Advisory that starts on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1:00 am until 8:00 am. What you need to know is that “temperatures as low as 34 will...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy