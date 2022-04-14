ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Voters oppose Boris Johnson plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new poll finds

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSvoy_0f9AQt0p00

Voters oppose Boris Johnson’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda , a snap poll has suggested.

The YouGov survey , conducted within hours of the prime minister’s confirmation of the £120m scheme, found that 42 per cent of those questioned oppose it against just 35 per cent who were supportive.

But the plan was much more popular among Conservative voters, with 39 per cent giving it “strong” backing and 20 per cent saying that they “tend to support” it, for a total of 59 per cent, against just 22 per cent who were opposed.

Removals to the African country were overwhelmingly rejected by Labour voters, by a margin of 68 to15 per cent, by Remain supporters (59 to 18 per cent) and Liberal Democrats (65 to 21 per cent). But they were backed by Brexit supporters by 57 per cent to 23.

YouGov asked: “The government has proposed a deal where some people who have entered Britain and applied for asylum will be flown to Rwanda, in Africa, for their asylum applications to be processed. Do you support or oppose this proposal?”

The findings suggest that the policy has more chance of helping to shore up Mr Johnson’s position among existing supporters than to attract voters from other parties.

However they indicate that the PM’s tough line on immigration may pay dividends in the former Labour strongholds in the Red Wall of the Midlands and north of England which delivered his 80-seat majority in 2019.

It was in these areas that support for the policy was strongest - with 39 per cent backing in the Midlands and Wales and 37 per cent in the North, though in both regions supporters were outnumbered by the 40 per cent who were opposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb5sK_0f9AQt0p00

Fiercest opposition was recorded in Scotland (57 per cent) and London (54 per cent).

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has denounced the plans as a “desperate” distraction from Mr Johnson’s Partygate woes, which he said would be “unworkable and extortionate”.

But Mr Johnson insisted that the scheme would help “demolish” the businesses of people-smugglers who exploit migrants willing to attempt the perilous crossing of the English Channel by small boat, and would stop young male economic migrants from “jumping the queue” ahead of women and children seeking to reach the UK by safe and legal means.

The PM’s plans were most popular among the over-65s, with 50 per cent in favour and 37 per cent opposed, with 50-64 year-olds also backing them, but majorities in younger age groups coming out against.

- YouGov questioned 2,943 GB adults on 14 April.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Australia sends 450 refugees to New Zealand in a landmark deal despite years complaining that would create be a 'backdoor' for asylum seekers to enter the country

Australia has announced a landmark shift in immigration policy with New Zealand agreeing to resettle 150 refugees each year for three years. It comes after years of Australian politicians expressing concerns a resettlement deal with New Zealand would create a 'back door' for refugees to enter Australia. The arrangement will...
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Rwanda#Uk#Conservative#African#Labour#Liberal Democrats
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Ukraine: ‘Normal people’ would not think Boris Johnson compared Brexit to war, says minister

Boris Johnson did not compare the Ukraine war to Brexit, a senior cabinet minister has said – claiming that “normal people” would choose to interpret his controversial comments differently.Health secretary Sajid Javid said criticism of the prime minister’s remarks was “spurious”, arguing that his Conservative spring conference speech had been taken out of context.Mr Johnson said it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time” – before saying people voted for Brexit so the UK could “run itself”.But Mr Javid claimed the PM had been talking about universal “self-determination”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Public willing to overlook Boris Johnson scandals that would sink other politicians, says polling expert

The British public are willing to overlook Boris Johnson’s recent scandals and back him again at the upcoming local elections, one of the country’s top polling experts has said.Lord Hayward said the prime minister had “a hold” on the electorate “like no other British politician in my lifetime” – saying Mr Johnson had the ability to defy terrible personal approval ratings at the May elections.The Tory peer said Mr Johnson’s net favourability rating had plummeted over the partygate scandal which engulfed No 10 over the winter – as voters shared their anger at him with him polling companies.But he pointed...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Surgeon who fled to UK as child slams Government's plan to send refugees to Rwanda

A Shropshire doctor who fled to the UK as a refugee has slammed Government plans to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda. Waheed Arian’s earliest memories are of bombs and he fled war-torn Afghanistan as a teenager to start a new life in the UK. He is now a surgeon with the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin victory would mean ‘new age of intimidation’ warns Boris Johnson

Western nations must never “renormalise” relations with Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson has said, warning that Russia’s war in Ukraine has created a moment of choice for the world between freedom and oppression.Victory for the Russian leader would usher in a “new age of intimidation” across eastern Europe and give a green light to autocrats around the globe, he said.The comments came as Russian forces fired a hypersonic Kinzhal missile for the first time in combat, targeting a Ukrainian weapons depot, and pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.In the southern city of Mykolaiv, a rescue mission was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms Rwanda migrant plans, saying those arriving by illegal routes will face ‘swift’ removal

Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”. Mr Johnson rejected accusations that the plan, which could see tens of thousands of people flown to the central African state over the next few years, was “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But his announcement was dismissed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “desperate” bid by the prime minister to “distract from his own law breaking” two days after being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rwanda migrants - latest: Asylum seeker plan will save UK money, minister insists despite £30K cost per person

Boris Johnson's government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will save the UK money in the "long term", a minister has insisted after reports suggested it would cost an "eyewatering" £30,000 per person.Responding to criticism from fellow Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, who said it would be "cheaper to place asylum seekers in the Ritz", minister Tom Pursglove defended the proposals, which critics have branded "inhumane" and "unworkable".He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As we move forward, we will continue to make contributions to Rwanda as they process the cases, in a manner that is similar to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy