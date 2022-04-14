ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman Rescued, Man Found Dead After 18-Hour Standoff in Connecticut: Police

NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice rescued a woman after a relative held her captive in a Guilford home for nearly 18 hours and they found the subject of the investigation dead inside the home, officials said Thursday morning. The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended Thursday morning. Fire officials were dispatched...

www.necn.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hostage#Guns#Swat#911#Fitch Hill Road
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Injured After Drive-By Shooting In Hartford

A man was killed and three others wounded during a drive-by shooting in Connecticut. The shooting took place around 7:10 p.m., Monday, April 4 in Hartford in the area of Mather Street at Bedford Street. Officers responded to the area after gunfire set off two different ShotSpotter alerts, said Lt....
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island. The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury. Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine...
WESTBURY, NY
NJ.com

41-year-old woman found dead after cops pulled her from wreck behind store, police say

Police in Morris County on Wednesday identified a woman who died the previous day in a single vehicle crash near the Valley Mall in Gillette. Lajoy Battle, 41, of Jersey City, was found unresponsive by officers shortly after 10:32 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and wound up in low lying water along the Passaic River. According to a press release from Long Hill Township Police Department, two officers entered the water and broke the vehicle’s windows in an effort to rescue Battle, but found she had no pulse. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy