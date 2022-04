Pete Sinclair responded to my letter with more misinformation about solar energy. He claims that solar power will lead to a more resilient grid, as proven in Germany. I did a search on Bing, using the key words “German grid instability”, and got several hits describing the problems with Germany's grid and how they affect neighboring countries' grids. In fact, many big companies have installed standby generators to protect themselves against outages and brownouts.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 29 DAYS AGO