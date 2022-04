In a nutshell: Being one of the wealthiest and most well-known people in the world can make you and your family a target. It's something Mark Zuckerberg knows about all too well, with Facebook parent Meta spending a record $26.8 million last year on protecting its CEO and his close relatives. It says the increase was necessary partly due to the increased animosity toward the social network.

