Did you know that one of your ice cream favorites was originally created here in Upstate New York? But where exactly?. Go back 130 years ago, and the first ice cream sundae was born. It was on April 5th, 1892 over in Ithaca, New York. Platt & Colt's Pharmacy on State Street put out an ad in the Ithaca Daily Journal asking for locals to come try their new "Cherry Sunday". Back then it only cost 10 cents.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO