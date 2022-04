“Where The Crawdads Sing” has all the makings of a big alternative summer hit. It’s a thriller based on a beloved, best-selling novel that all walks of life seem to adore, Reese Witherspoon is a producer and really pushing it, and the movie will also star an up-and-coming breakout star Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People,” “Fresh”). It just feels like something Oprah and The View are going to be talking about for months in advance: a rare movie made for adults that will appeal to women. Sony already seems like it knows the book and movie have momentum and expect them to push this one hard like a “Gone Girl”-esque like romantic thriller. Hell, Taylor Swift just revealed she adored the book and wrote a song for the film called, “Carolina.” Aaron Dessner, from the National, who co-produced, and co-wrote songs for a few of her recent albums, produced the song.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO