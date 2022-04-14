ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal and Newcastle set for Lucas Paqueta transfer battle as PSG ‘pull out of running for Lyon star’

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly set for a transfer tussle for Lucas Paqueta after Paris Saint-Germain appeared to pull out of the race for the Lyon star.

The Gunners are eyeing a summer swoop for the Brazilian dynamo to replace Granit Xhaka if he's swayed by a move to Roma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jPwv_0f99vPJ200
Arsenal and Newcastle are set for a two-horse race for Paqueta after PSG dropped out Credit: Getty

The Magpies are also keen on the versatile 25-year-old who can play as a central midfielder, No10, centre-forward - or even on the wing.

PSG recently declared their interest in the ex-AC Milan star.

However, both Premier League sides can breathe a huge sigh of relief as the ChronicleLive claim the Ligue 1 giants are no longer pursuing Paqueta.

The French side are said to be focussing on recruiting Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

The Gunners may now have the edge in the race as Paqueta previously rejected a £180,000 per week offer from the Magpies.

It's thought that Paqueta's content with life at Lyon and will only consider a move to a bigger club.

However, he could be swayed by a move to Tyneside by his former Lyon team-mate Bruno Guimaraes who rejected a move to Arsenal in favour of a move up North.

Guimaraes revealed he opted to join the Toon revolution because he reckons they can win the Champions League one day, and he may be able to convince Paqueta to agree.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Although if the Gunners clinch a top-four spot this season, the immediate allure of Champions League football could prove difficult for Paqueta to resist.

The Magpies' economic might may also be a key factor in the race for Paqueta as the report also states that Lyon want £58million for their star midfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future ‘undecided by Erik ten Hag’ with possible role for hat-trick hero despite style clash

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future is reportedly undecided by incoming Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old scored a hat-trick against Norwich this weekend, but due to the Ajax coach's high intensity football, he could leave the club in the summer as part of a major player exodus at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Arsenal#Manchester United#Brazilian#Roma#Magpies#Chroniclelive#French#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

Karim Benzema scores last-gasp winner to seal epic comeback from Real Madrid in 3-2 win over Sevilla for LaLiga leaders

KARIM BENZEMA scored a last-gasp winner as Real Madrid sealed an epic 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla. Carlo Ancelotti’s men came into the game with confidence sky-high following their Champions League quarter-final victory over reigning European champions Chelsea. But Sevilla stunned the current LaLiga leaders when Ivan Rakitic gave...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
392K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy