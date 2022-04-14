ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dockers star Fyfe could return in round 12

By Justin Chadwick
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful skipper Nat Fyfe will return before the mid-season bye, but small forward Lachie Schultz has become the latest Docker to enter the AFL's health and safety protocols.

Fyfe, who underwent a shoulder reconstruction during the off-season, is still sidelined after having back surgery last month.

Fremantle is unsure exactly when Fyfe will return, but the round 12 home clash with Brisbane is looming as a possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWq9R_0f99vMu500
Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir (pictured) is hopeful skipper Nat Fyfe will return before the mid-season bye, but small forward Lachie Schultz has become the latest Docker to enter the AFL 's health and safety protocols

'We hope to see Nat back a couple of weeks before the mid-season bye,' Longmuir said on Thursday.

'It's hard to put an exact time frame on his injury, but he's progressing really well.'

Earlier this week, Longmuir rejected claims Fyfe should hand over the captaincy, saying the 30-year-old has been critical in nurturing the club's next batch of leaders.

Schultz will miss Sunday's clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium after being forced into the health and safety protocols.

He joins David Mundy and Brennan Cox as others to have entered protocols this season, while Longmuir himself missed the past two matches after contracting COVID-19.

Longmuir is confident key defender Alex Pearce (ankle), Darcy Tucker (concussion), and Caleb Serong (knee) will all be available for selection.

'I know Alex has some pain in the front of his ankle joint,' Longmuir said.

'These things can get to 85 or 90 per cent right really quickly.

'It's that last 10 per cent that can take a bit of time. We think it's improved, but we want to make sure he's 100 per cent.

'We're really confident he will get up for this weekend, and if that's not the case, then he is a certain starter next week.'

Essendon star Jake Stringer will miss a second straight match with a hamstring injury, but the Bombers are set to regain Tom Cutler (protocols) and Nik Cox (ankle).

Fremantle are 3-1 following a strong start to the season, while Essendon (1-3) broke through for their first win of the campaign last week with a tense four-point triumph over Adelaide.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We're kings of the comeback': Joe Marchant is out for revenge on Montpellier in last 16 of the Champions Cup... with Harlequins boosted by French opponent's rotation in second-leg clash

The great entertainers of Harlequins are on the comeback trail again. And as they aim to keep turning the tables from seemingly hopeless positions, this time against Montpellier in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, Quins look to have been given a helping hand by their French opposition. Tabai...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Andrew Johns tips Cronulla to be the NRL's 'dark horses' this season after making blistering start

Andrew Johns believes the Cronulla Sharks have all it takes to make the NRL a four-horse race this season and has tipped them to be the dark horses in the competition. After a Round 1 loss against Canberra, the Sharks have won four games in a row - the first time they have managed the feat since 2018 - and enter the Easter weekend second on the ladder behind Penrith.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Bristol 29-35 Sale: Manu Tuilagi and Co book their place in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals after powering past Bristol in a thrilling encounter under the lights

Manu Tuilagi and the rest of Sale's formidable hit-men are off to Paris for a Heineken European Champions Cup quarter-final, after overcoming Arron Reed's red card and a Bristol fightback at Ashton Gate on Friday night. The visitors' extreme physicality landed them in serious trouble at times in this last-16...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Longmuir
Person
Jake Stringer
Person
Nat Fyfe
Person
David Mundy
Person
Tom Cutler
Person
Darcy Tucker
Person
Alex Pearce
Person
Brennan Cox
Daily Mail

North Melbourne coach David Noble 'doesn't expect' AFL to remove his team from Good Friday slot despite being thrashed by Western Bulldogs for second straight year

North Melbourne expect to be given an extended run in the Good Friday timeslot despite the Kangaroos again being thrashed in the AFL blockbuster. The Western Bulldogs feasted on North at Marvel Stadium, storming out of the blocks with eight first-quarter goals to win by 68 points. It follows up...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Broncos unhappy about NRL's Haas sanction

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters doesn't agree with the punishment dished out to star prop Payne Haas after the NRL ruled the front-rower out of Friday's trip to face Penrith. Haas was handed a one-game suspension and a $10,000 fine after video circulated of him and Broncos five-eighth Albert Kelly involved in a fracas in a hotel lobby.
RUGBY
BBC

County Championship: Harry Brook puts Yorkshire on top against Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Gloucestershire 227: Harris 136; Fisher 4-19, Rauf 3-81 Yorkshire 334-8: Brook 101, Lyth 52; Singh-Dale 2-51 Yorkshire (6pts) lead Gloucestershire (5pts) by 107 runs. Harry Brook hit his fifth first-class century to put Yorkshire in a strong position against...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Dockers#Fremantle#Afl
BBC

Kenny Miller to lead Falkirk as Martin Rennie prepares to exit

Kenny Miller will take charge of Falkirk for the rest of the season as head coach Martin Rennie prepares to return to the United States. Rennie, 46, took over in December, with former Scotland forward Miller, 42, joining as assistant soon after. Falkirk say Rennie will continue to "support the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Melbourne hit by Covid chaos after Bromwich brothers test positive for the virus - with Craig Bellamy forced to shuffle his pack ahead of crunch clash with the Sharks

Melbourne have been rocked by more COVID-19 drama ahead of their NRL blockbuster against Cronulla with Kenny Bromwich ruled out after contracting the virus. The second-rower tested positive to the virus late on Friday night, just hours after his brother Jesse was also confirmed to have COVID-19. The Storm go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Cleary deals set Panthers up for long-term success

Penrith’s ultimate successes have, historically, been fleeting. Not this time. The signing of star halfback Nathan Cleary and coach Ivan Cleary to long-term deals has set the Panthers up for sustainable security at the top of the premiership ladder. This may not be Melbourne Storm longevity but it is hard to see Penrith missing out on the top four anytime in the 2020s now the Clearys have locked themselves in as centrepieces.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Braga, Celtic, Kyogo, Hart, Lasley, Wotherspoon

Braga's Abel Ruiz says his side will not fold against Rangers like they did in 2020, when the Ibrox side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The sides meet again in Glasgow on Thursday with Braga 1-0 up in their Europa League quarter-final. (Sun) Captain James Tavernier says Rangers...
WORLD
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Ben Stokes has the respect, class and aura to lead England out of the doldrums - and if not him, I'd have Stuart Broad to replace Joe Root!

Joe Root should be very proud of how he conducted himself as England captain, not only because he has been successful but also for being a fantastic ambassador for the game. Root has won more Tests in charge than anyone else in England's history and he has always done that with a smile and managed to retain his class and dignity throughout the difficult times.
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Northeast steers Glamorgan ahead of Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two) Nottinghamshire 302 (88.1 overs): Duckett 122, Mullaney 44; Neser 3-56 Glamorgan 354-9 (101 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 56*; Evison 3-67 Glamorgan (7 pts) lead Notts (6 pts) by 52 runs with one wicket standing. New signing...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy