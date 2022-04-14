ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Gallen contacts Sonny Bill Williams camp over a $4MILLION 'mega-fight' as rugby legends prepare to step in the ring and finally end 10-year grudge

Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen are reportedly in talks over a mega-fight worth up to $4million and nearly a decade in the making.

The two former rugby league stars have both amassed impressive records in the ring after switching sports late in their respective careers.

Last month, former New Zealand international Williams extended his undefeated record to nine wins after knocking out former AFL hard man Barry Hall, while Gallen will face Aussie heavyweight Kris Terzievski on May 11.

Paul Gallen has contacted Sonny Bill Williams over a $4m mega-fight, according to reports

According to The Daily Telegraph, Gallen has personally contacted the Williams camp to begin negotiations over a heavyweight blockbuster.

The super-fight could be worth an estimated $4m, with pay-per-views predicted to pass the 100,000 mark should the pair agree on terms. Former Cronulla Sharks great Gallen is understood to be agreeable to a 50-50 split.

Despite Williams' terrific performance against Hall, in which he blitzed his rival in a 115-second demolition, Gallen is confident he has what it takes to hand the Kiwi his first professional defeat.

Williams recently demolished AFL legend Barry Hall to extend his undefeated pro record

The 40-year-old already has victories over Justis Huni and Lucas Browne, boasting a record of 12 wins, one draw and one loss.

Gallen turns 41 in August and is conscious that time is running out for a fight to materialise, although Williams is reportedly not as eager to step into the ring with the NRL legend.

A possible hurdle could come in the form of broadcasting ties, with Gallen currently fighting on Fox Sports while SBW performs on rival channel Stan.

'I started out fighting in 2011 and that's when the Sonny Bill chat started,' Gallen said. 'I was a bit reluctant at the time and we're still waiting for that fight to happen.

Gallen is reportedly desperate to make the fight with Williams happen, with the Sharks legend turning 41 later this year

'I take one fight at a time and see what fight is available and how much money is on the table. Sonny Bill is the only guy we have ever said we wanted and it has escalated from there. We'll see what happens.

'I'm hoping we can do it. I'm ready to do it. It has to happen in the near future. I am 40 years old so time is running out.

'I have done well in my career with sport financially so I don't need to be doing this for money, I'm doing it because I actually respect the sport and enjoy the challenge of it. But I don't see myself doing this for another three years.'

