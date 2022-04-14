Garcelle Beauvais stuns in a white quilted coat and purple stilettos to promote her new memoir Love Me As I Am at Strand Bookstore in NYC

Garcelle Beauvais went full glam to promote her recently released memoir Love Me As I Am on Wednesday night in New York City.

The 55-year-old actress arrived to Strand Bookstore in a gorgeous white quilted coat layered over a plain white mini dress.

She jovially discussed her new book - which was released this Tuesday - with former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples during the event.

Garcelle styled her lush coat with a pair of purple patent leather stiletto heels and a metallic silver clutch.

She wore her brunette hair in a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a sparkly ear cuff that coordinated with the eye-catching ring on her left hand.

As for makeup, the 5foot9inch beauty rocked a dramatic smokey eyeshadow look paired with a matte pink lipstick.

Garcelle was supported at Wednesday's event by Real Housewives Of New York alum Dorinda Medley, who proudly held up her copy of Love Me As I Am for the cameras.

The 57-year-old reality star rocked a colorful blouse paired with skintight faux leather pants. She completed the stylish look with a pair of black stiletto heels.

After posing up a storm in front of the Strand Bookstore photo op, Garcelle made her way into the store to commence the discussion of her book.

The actress-turned-author was captured beaming from the sidelines as she was introduced to the stage.

She was later seen speaking passionately into the microphone as she discussed some of the most interesting aspects of Love Me As I Am.

It's described as 'a frank, funny, and fearless memoir about life, love and the pursuit of true happiness.'

Love Me As I Am hit shelves and virtual retailers on Tuesday, April 12.

Earlier in the day, Garcelle promoted her new memoir during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

She wowed in all yellow, from her suit to her purse. Garcelle looked incredible in a canary yellow jacket which was cinched around her torso with a single button.

A pair of sleek trousers finished off the polished suit. She carried a chic bag which was also in a bright lemony shade.