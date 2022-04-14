ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Garcelle Beauvais stuns in a white quilted coat and purple stilettos to promote her new memoir Love Me As I Am at Strand Bookstore in NYC

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Garcelle Beauvais went full glam to promote her recently released memoir Love Me As I Am on Wednesday night in New York City.

The 55-year-old actress arrived to Strand Bookstore in a gorgeous white quilted coat layered over a plain white mini dress.

She jovially discussed her new book - which was released this Tuesday - with former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054lpj_0f99vEqH00
Glamour: Garcelle Beauvais went full glam to promote her recently released memoir Love Me As I Am on Wednesday night in New York City

Garcelle styled her lush coat with a pair of purple patent leather stiletto heels and a metallic silver clutch.

She wore her brunette hair in a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a sparkly ear cuff that coordinated with the eye-catching ring on her left hand.

As for makeup, the 5foot9inch beauty rocked a dramatic smokey eyeshadow look paired with a matte pink lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304dvR_0f99vEqH00
Fashionista: The 55-year-old actress arrived to Strand Bookstore in a gorgeous white quilted coat layered over a plain white mini dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6Y6Y_0f99vEqH00
Pop of color: Garcelle styled her lush coat with a pair of purple patent leather stiletto heels and a metallic silver clutch

Garcelle was supported at Wednesday's event by Real Housewives Of New York alum Dorinda Medley, who proudly held up her copy of Love Me As I Am for the cameras.

The 57-year-old reality star rocked a colorful blouse paired with skintight faux leather pants. She completed the stylish look with a pair of black stiletto heels.

After posing up a storm in front of the Strand Bookstore photo op, Garcelle made her way into the store to commence the discussion of her book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AokEq_0f99vEqH00
Boss babes: She jovially discussed her new book, which was released this Tuesday, with former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples during the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wf2R1_0f99vEqH00
Ready for it! After posing up a storm in front of the Strand Bookstore photo op, Garcelle made her way into the store to commence the discussion of her book
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31h3NH_0f99vEqH00
 Beaming: The actress-turned-author was captured beaming from the sidelines as she was introduced to the stage

The actress-turned-author was captured beaming from the sidelines as she was introduced to the stage.

She was later seen speaking passionately into the microphone as she discussed some of the most interesting aspects of Love Me As I Am.

It's described as 'a frank, funny, and fearless memoir about life, love and the pursuit of true happiness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BJwS_0f99vEqH00
Deep discussion: She was later seen speaking into the microphone while discussing some of the most interesting aspects of Love Me As I Am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2LiC_0f99vEqH00
Supportive: Garcelle was supported at Wednesday's event by Real Housewives Of New York alum Dorinda Medley, who proudly held up her copy of Love Me As I Am for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4CuS_0f99vEqH00
Daring getup: The 57-year-old reality star rocked a colorful blouse paired with skintight faux leather pants. She completed the stylish look with a pair of black stiletto heels

Love Me As I Am hit shelves and virtual retailers on Tuesday, April 12.

Earlier in the day, Garcelle promoted her new memoir during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

She wowed in all yellow, from her suit to her purse. Garcelle looked incredible in a canary yellow jacket which was cinched around her torso with a single button.

A pair of sleek trousers finished off the polished suit. She carried a chic bag which was also in a bright lemony shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHx1P_0f99vEqH00
Busy gal! Earlier in the day, Garcelle promoted her memoir during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Laura Prepon Brings Classic Elegance to the Red Carpet in Black Dress & Tan Pumps for ‘The Survivor’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Laura Prepon took a timeless spin on her latest red carpet look on Monday when she attended the premiere of the new HBO film, “The Survivor.” She hit the event alongside her husband, Ben Foster, who plays the lead role in the film. The attendees included Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Danny DeVito. To the premiere, Prepon wore a simple but classic black dress. Her nearly floor-length dress featured spaghetti straps and an A-line silhouette. Over top, she wore a light shawl that matched her dress. Prepon topped off the look with a dainty...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#As I Am#Strand Bookstore#The Strand#Teen Vogue
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
People

See Chrissy Teigen's Show-Stopping Pink Grammys Ballgown from Every Angle

Chrissy Teigen brought Barbie girl energy to the Grammy Awards!. The Cravings cookbook author, 36, joined husband John Legend at the 2022 Grammys dressed up in a glamorous fuchsia ballgown that needs to be seen from every angle. Teigen stepped out in a show-stopping strapless hot pink Nicole + Felicia...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Catches Wedding Bouquet in Plunging Pink Bridesmaid Dress & Hidden Heels at Naturi Naughton’s Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. It looks like La La Anthony might be walking down the aisle next — according to wedding celebration traditions. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself catching the bouquet at Naturi Naughton’s wedding. Naughton and her fiancé Xavier “Two” Lewis tied the knot over the weekend with a star studded guest list including her former “Power” costars, Omari Hardwick, Siniqua Walls and La La Anthony, who was a bridesmaid at the ceremony. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) “Now what are the chances of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy