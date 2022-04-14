ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Authorities raid Burlington County illegal marijuana dispensary, 5 charged

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp6od_0f99vBC600

Authorities raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Burlington County, New Jersey.

They seized nearly a quarter-million dollars in cash, more than 100 pounds of marijuana, 48 packets of heroin and more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The dispensary was doing business in a Route 38 strip mall in Lumberton Township, near a pizzeria, children's dance studio and other shops.

Along with raw marijuana, prosecutors say the store also sold edibles in counterfeit packages that resembled popular food items such as Cheetos, Life Savers, Nerds, Skittles, as well as a Cocoa Pebbles Krispie Bar which featured a picture on the package of Fred Flintstone with redness in his eyes.

The four-week-long investigation revealed that customers who entered the business were met by an armed guard wearing a bulletproof vest.

Prosecutors say their cell phones were taken and they were subjected to a body scan by a handheld metal detector before being buzzed in to a secure back room.

Once inside, a large display area showcased the marijuana, edibles and psychedelic mushrooms that were for sale.

Prosecutors say customers would make their selections and a cash transaction would take place.

Five people, the owners and three employees, were arrested and face a long list of drug charges.

The state has legalized recreational marijuana, but legal sales will not begin until next month.

Comments / 15

Related
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Burlington County (DEVELOPING)

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15 on Laurel Drive in Maple Shade, initial reports said. It was unclear if there was a second shooting victim. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Lumberton, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Counterfeit#Cheetos
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Twin Offenders Jailed Following Raid On Paterson Drug Den

Twin brothers with criminal records were among five men arrested by Paterson police during a raid on a local drug den that they said yielded hundreds of illegal prescription pills, heroin, cocaine and more. Detectives watched as a 31-year-old Garfield man bought several Oxycodone pills at a second-floor Pacific Street...
GARFIELD, NJ
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy