BRISTOL – People can register now for a “Legislative Roundtable,” featuring updates on bills that will impact local businesses. The Legislative Roundtable will be held April 21 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Hughes Auditorium at Bristol Hospital at 41 Brewster Road. The event will feature John Blair, associate counsel with the CBIA (Connecticut Business & Industry Association) as a speaker. Blair directs the CBIA’s Business Law and Liability Council and Worker’s Compensation Council and supports the CBIA’s Government Affairs and Legal Affairs Councils.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO